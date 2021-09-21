FSIS to address cultured meat, but not plant-based products

Responding to a 2018 petition from the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said last week it will address the issues surrounding meat cultivated from animal cells, but not plant-based products that are promoted as meat substitutes.

USCA said in an email to The Hagstrom Report: “While USCA disagrees with the agency’s denial of the petition, we are encouraged by FSIS’ acknowledgement within its Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that most of the 6,000 comments received on the USCA petition agreed that cultured meat and beef should be labeled in a manner that indicates how it was produced and differentiates it from slaughtered meat products.”

–The Hagstrom Report