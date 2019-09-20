Ft. Pierre to host jr bucking finals

The 2019 High Plains “Buckin’ To Vegas” Circuit Finals for Jr Bareback & Jr Saddle Bronc riders will be Sunday, Sept. 29, in Ft. Pierre at the Casey Tibbs Arena starting at 11 a.m., CST following their High Plains Series awards ceremony. Finalists, between the ages of 6-17, who pre-qualified at events throughout the year or earlier that morning at the 9 a.m. Wild Card event will be competing for the Circuit Finals Champion titles and awards. Twenty two riders from the regional finals will have the opportunity to advance to Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 5-9 for the Junior World Finals aka JrNFR sanctioned by the Junior Roughstock Association.

The High Plains region has junior cowboys and one junior cowgirl competing from North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming and Montana and bringing sponsorships from eight states to support the regional event as well.

This is the third year for the finals in Fort Pierre. The two years prior, the riders traveled to Rock Springs, Wyoming, to qualify for the honor to ride at the Las Vegas Events JrNFR arena. The event is held in conjunction with Cowboy Christmas at the convention center downtown Las Vegas.

Last year, Hayes Weinberger, Breien, North Dakota, of the High Plains region won the PeeWee JrNFR Bareback Riding. Several other High Plains riders placed in rounds and also made the JrNFR Short Go as well in their events winning cash and prizes while in Las Vegas. For more information go to http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com who produces the youth roughstock series and finals for the High Plains region.

The public is invited to come cheer on the junior riders, free admission, thanks to sponsors. Concessions provided by Pizza Ranch.

– Buckin’ To Vegas Circuit Finals