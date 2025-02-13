FTC sues John Deere over right to repair, Montana lawmakers weigh in

North Dakota’s Mark Watne, president of the state’s Farmer’s Union, is taking the high road when it comes to a recent law suit involving John Deere, and not so much because Watne is an idealist, but rather he’s a seasoned realist in search of reliable information for farmers and ranchers.

The lawsuit, filed in January by none other than the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), is likely to make sense of what has plagued farmers and ranchers for years, Watne says.

Simply put, what do farmers have a right to repair on their own terms when it comes to equipment that they’ve purchased?

Says Watne: “This is a good thing to happen. The good news is that we are going to get a ruling of some kind out of a regulatory body that says what it says … We can quit the speculation and the farmer can then make choices on what they want to buy.”

Details of the suit can be read at ftc.gov, the FTC’s web page. Filed on January 15, according to the site, the suit alleges that John Deere is engaged in unfair practices in the company’s dealings with consumers of agricultural equipment. The FTC, along with the attorney generals of Minnesota and Illinois, is suing Deere over its “use of unfair practices that have driven up equipment repair costs for farmers while also depriving farmers of the ability to make timely repairs on critical farming equipment, including tractors.”

It all comes down to software and farmers and ranchers living in a high tech world while still working the same ground and crops.

“Life on the farm is getting to be very high tech,” Watne says. “Because of technological advances, we are in a certain atmosphere where having control of software and hardware is quite valuable.”

Because both technology and farming are here to stay, legislators in South Dakota recently filed a bill aimed at restoring rights to farmers and ranchers. Bills of this kind have surfaced across the country, and it seemed to be South Dakota’s turn.

Legislators, however, pulled the bill this week, says Representative Marty Overweg. Legislators are prepared to try again another time.

“The bill wasn’t ready. We’ll come back to it again next year,” Overweg says, adding that the bill needs to be “reworded.”

Perhaps the language of the bill itself isn’t what legislators were after, but the title of House Bill 1151 (now a “dead bill”) appears to be little more than common sense, stating simply: “Require that manufacturers of agricultural equipment allow an independent repair provider or an owner to make certain repairs to agricultural equipment.”

Montana is just getting started.

In committee on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, HB390 was before the Montana state legislature as lawmakers considered the Montana brand of right to repair.

Drafted by the state’s Farmer’s Union, the bill was being evaluated as industry professionals testified for and against the legislation.

Montana Farmer’s Union President Marty Schweitzer was there and says a hearing on the bill lasted more than two hours. An advocate for the bill, Schweitzer says manufacturers spoke out against it.

“We keep hearing over and over from the manufacturers that none of this is necessary because they are already doing these things,” Schweitzer says. “You would think, if they are already doing these things then they wouldn’t be against the bill if that is the case.”

Schweitzer, who has hay land in or around Geyser, Montana, will attest to personal experience with John Deere equipment, new and old. He says the weak point is in customer support.

Schweitzer remembers a haying season in which he went a full month without his newer tractor and finished out the season with old equipment. Another time, the baler would not communicate with the tractor. Neither time, Schweitzer says, was he happy with his options.

Schweitzer likes the newer tech, just not the current practices available for repairs. “I’m not against this new technology at all. It’s good stuff. I just want the opportunity to fix it myself or send it to my guy down the road and not be held hostage.”

The status quo, he says, is due to be overhauled. “It really is in violation of fair markets and it’s scary stuff.”

The FTC suit supports Schweitzer’s position.

Watne likes the suit for his state and for the national organization as a whole, applauding the FTC for their diligence and thoroughness.

“The FTC, they talked to a good many farmers and ranchers over the course of preparing the suit. They worked hard at gathering data on what is was like to experience these sorts of challenges with the software and the tractors and the kinds of delays that were created.”

Everyday obstacles, Watne says, are qualified technicians who are available when needed; getting parts; affording parts and repairs; and simply enjoying what you paid for.

Even a tractor under warranty might present a problem for the owner of the tractor.

“This is even a problem in a warranty scenario. There are simply not enough parts and not enough qualified repair people available to work on your equipment while it’s under warranty.”

Watne puts things this way: Farmers who run green tractors have a right to repair their own equipment and to avoid a John Deere repair center while they’re at it.

“John Deere doesn’t want you to have that ability,” Watne says.

Software issues are so debilitating that it can mean many different things. The tractor won’t start, or it will start but you can’t do the work it’s designed to do because any implement that you use won’t operate properly if that equipment even operates at all.

Bigger than any brand of tractor, the conversation about the power of ownership over software and hardware is likely to be ongoing because of the times we live in, Watne says.

“All of it is software, affecting both the tractor itself as well as any implement you are pulling behind the tractor,” he says.

Are companies like Deere just trying to keep up with the times themselves or are they taking consumers for a ride? Watne says it’s a little of both.

“I can appreciate that maybe they (John Deere) don’t quite now how to right fit the repair model in real time. I’m not going to take that away from John Deere. But I think there is also some profiting from the ownership of software going on.”

As evidence that manufacturers don’t always have their customers at heart, Watne observes that the pool of mechanics close to home has been dwindling over the years.

“Even qualified mechanics have been moved further and further away from the farm. There are simply not enough qualified repair people to work on equipment. If that is the case, then John Deere needs to come out and state what sort of corrective actions they are going to take.”

It is possible that the FTC lawsuit applies the necessary pressure to reveal such actions, Watne says.

Media Relations at John Deere could not be reached for comment at press time, but a complete statement from the company can be read in a news release dated the day of the suit. The statement, which opposes the law suit and says the suit misrepresents the fact, appears here

Deere & Company Responds to Complaint from the US Federal Trade Commission

When it comes to servicing modern tractors and not doing a very good job of it, Deere is not the only offender, Watne says.

“Other manufacturers are dong this. This isn’t about picking on green equipment. This is much more than that.”

That’s been the experience of one rancher in northern Wyoming, Gary Gillette.

Gillette is an International man, through and through.

Gillette grew up alongside homesteaders in the area and currently maintains a small cow herd on 370 acres that is half dryland and half farm ground. Gillette is the kind of neighbor anyone would want: Ready to pitch in when needed and able to work on all kinds of things, tractors included.

Gillette, who also does custom work, from haying to managing livestock, says he has two International tractors on his spread, and that the ’75 International 1066 is more reliable than the 2013 International MXM 176, and besides he can work on the older model.

“I can do everything with the older tractor that I can do with the newer one,” Gillette says.

Gillette says that the newer tractor is more about expense and exasperation than results.

Gillette’s brothers run John Deere tractors and he’s heard them make similar comparisons between old and new equipment, sharing their troubles with the more expensive high tech machines.

A producer, for example, can locate someone to work on the tractor and just when they think they have the problem solved, they learn there is more to the story.

“All this stuff’s alright when it’s fine, but the simplest thing can happen and then you find out that it has to be reprogrammed, even if it’s already been fixed.”

Most producers, Gillette says, can ill afford to sit around themselves, let alone have costly equipment doing the same thing.

“What good does this couple of hundred thousands of dollars tractor – what good is it to you if you can’t use it?”

Downed equipment may even need to be moved, which presents another obstacle.

“They want you to bring it in, but how are you going to bring it in if it isn’t running?”

These sorts of situations, Gillette says, frustrate producers and also cost them time and money, just as the John Deere suit alleges.

“You need to be putting hay up when the weather is good. You can’t be waiting four or five days on a part,” he says.

After sharing several stories in which what should have been a simple fix turned into a nightmare for him, for his brothers, or a neighbor, Gillette weighed in on what he’d like to see happen in the world of tractor manufacturing.

“If someone was to invent a new tractor that had all of the good qualities of the older stuff but also had air conditioning, heat, and ran quiet, why they’d be a millionaire. I’ve heard many other people say the same thing.”