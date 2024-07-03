Full Pull Steps in to Help Flood-Ravaged Rock Valley, Iowa Community Rebuild by Donating All Upcoming Tractor Pull Livestream Proceeds to Local Families

Recent heavy rains caused major flooding in southeastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa and beyond. | PC Chris Enger 25962

All donations for July 12-13 special livestream will benefit impacted families while highlighting local community members and their stories

Rock Valley, IA – Full Pull Entertainment , a pioneering force in the world of truck and tractor pulling, today announced all proceeds from a special livestream for an upcoming tractor pull will go directly to families affected by recent flooding in Rock Valley, Iowa. Full Pull LIVE will livestream a special edition of the Thunder in the Valley tractor pull, organized by the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association on July 12 and 13. The full weekend livestream will be available for a $40 donation and feature local community members and their stories throughout an evening session on Friday, and daytime and evening sessions on Saturday. Fans can access the livestream on Full Pull LIVE .

“Full Pull exists to support and enhance the experience for pulling fans, and we feel it is our duty to give back to a town that is so synonymous with the pulling community,” said Chase Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Full Pull Entertainment. “Our hope is to directly give to Rock Valley families who lost their homes in recent flooding, and put on a great livestream for fans across the country to tune in and support this community as they come together and rebuild.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration for the town on June 22 after a levee failed and nearby Rock River surged to a record depth of 27 feet, effectively covering the town. Over 180 homes, 75 retail businesses and two local manufacturing plants were destroyed.

Full Pull will donate all proceeds from the weekend’s livestream to the Valley Pullers Flood Relief Fund, which will distribute the amount raised among Rock Valley families. Fans are encouraged to make additional donations directly to the fund throughout the weekend, which can be accessed here .

“This community has been devastated by recent flooding, but we are slowly cleaning up Rock Valley,” said Kurt Van Beek, Owner of Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association and Rock Valley native. “We have put on this event for 21 years and this year is no different. We are a community of resilient people who help each other, and we know we can count on the pulling community across the country to come together and help the families who lost their homes in the flood.”

Thunder in the Valley will be held at 2224 14th Street in Rock Valley. Friday’s session begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on July 12 and Saturday’s sessions will begin at noon and 6 p.m. CT on July 13. Entry to all sessions will be free for the first time this year.

Full Pull’s streaming feature, Full Pull LIVE , broadcasts major pulling leagues such as the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association and the National Tractor Pullers Association, Inc., ensuring fans stay connected with the latest developments in the sport. A special edition of Full Pull LIVE for Thunder in the Valley will be available for $40 for Friday and both Saturday sessions.

To experience access Full Pull LIVE, as well as Full Pull Picks, the company’s real-money gaming offering for the sport, fans can visit the iOS App Store or Google Play, search for “Full Pull” and tap “Download.” Full Pull Picks is also available via the web at http://picks.fullpull.us .

About Full Pull

Established in 2021, Full Pull Entertainment is a trailblazing force in the world of truck and tractor pulling. The platform offers detailed data and engaging content, catering to both new and seasoned fans, guiding them through the excitement of the legal gaming process. With strong industry relationships, Full Pull is not only redefining fan engagement but also propelling a 75-year-old sports phenomenon into the 21st century with a dynamic blend of tradition and innovation. For more information about Full Pull, to watch live streamed pulling events, or to sign up for their real-money DFS contests, please visit https://www.fullpull.us . -Full Pull