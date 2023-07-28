Fundraiser: Van Newkirk heifer proceeds will help Terrel Vineyard family

Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshkosh, Nebraska, will donate the pick of their 2023 heifer crop to the highest bidder in a special fundraising auction to be held on Western Video Auction Aug. 15 between 9 and 10 am. The proceeds from the sale of that heifer will go to help Stacey Vineyard and her daughters. Stacey was married to Terrel Vineyard who was struck by lightning and killed earlier this summer while horseback.

Terrel and Stacey Vineyard’s calves will also sell on Western Video Auction on Aug. 15, 2023.

Joe and Cyndi Van Newkirk said Terrel has always held a very special place in their hearts. His dad worked for the Van Newkirk family when Terrel was a toddler, but then later the family moved to their own ranch.

“Terrel would help us every year at branding time, at our bull sales, and when we trailed to grass,” said Cyndi. She said Terrel would show up at 2 am to help ready bulls for the sale. “Always with a smile, that’s just how he was,” said Cyndi.

Terrel and Stacey had recently bought a place and cattle to stock it. He was also working as a brand inspector.

The Van Newkirks and others in the community want to help Stacey and the girls (three girls under the age of five), with a variety of expenses. In addition to the pick of the Van Newkirks’ 2023 heifer crop, cash donations can be made via gofundme or they can be mailed to Stacey Vineyard, c/o NSB, Box 260, Oshkosh, NE 69154.

Cyndi said many people have been moved by Terrel’s story. One bull customer from Missouri who had never met the young man, shared a $5,000 donation.

The Van Newkirks have never before offered a pick of their females for sale.

Anyone wishing to bid on the pick of the Van Newkirks’ 2023 heifer crop (the highest bidder will have the opportunity to personally select one heifer from the Van Newkirks’ 2023 females) must pre-register with Western Video Auction.

For more information, contact Joe Van Newkirk at 308-778-6049.

This picture represents the quality of females raised on the Van Newkirk ranch. The top bidder at a special fundraising auction on Western Video will take home a Van Newkirk heifer. Cyndi Van Newkirk | Courtesy image image-16