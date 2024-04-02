Fuoss Angus Ranch 26th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: March 16, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, near Draper, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

75 Registered Yearling Angus Bulls avg $6620

19 Registered Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls avg $4881



The wind was cold, but a huge crowd gathered at the Fuoss Ranch to bid on this good set of bulls. This program has made tremendous progress over the last few years, and it was evident in this very good sale.

Dave and Kathy Fuoss paid a tribute to their son, Mike, who passed away this past summer. No parent should ever have to lose a son.



Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 332: $19,500 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x VBR N577 of 2210 Niagara

Lot 357: $18,000 to Doug Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0

Lot 314: $14,500 to Cooper Waln, Parmelee, South Dakota – S A V Downpour 8794 x S A V Bismarck 5682

Lot 317: $13,500 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – S A V Territory 7225 x Schurrgene 2063 2595

Lot 361: $12,500 to Craig McKenzie, Murdo, South Dakota – Mohnen Prince 2959 x Mohnen General 548

Jim Beastrom and grandson Owen got a Fuoss Angus bull. fd6e2831d095-Jim___Owen

Bruce Mathews selected several bulls at the Fuoss Angus sale. dd59c49c5ff1-Bruce_

Hoyle Ranch, got some Fuoss Angus bulls. 8be090f06301-Hoyle