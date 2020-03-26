Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 21, 2020

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

56 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $3,701

22 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,205

It was a great day for folks to gather out at Fuoss Angus Ranch to look over the quality offering of Angus bulls presented by owners, Dave and Kathy Fuoss, and their son, Mike. It was a nice crowd, with many repeat buyers on hand.

The bulls had good performance numbers, with especially high marbling. The bulls were long and well grown.

The sun was shining and folks really enjoyed the beef sandwiches before the sale, and the ribs after the sale.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 17: $ 9,500 to Edgar Bros., Rockham, South Dakota – GAR Sure Fixe x Woodhill Prophet Y79-B76

Lot 8: $ 7,000 to Doug Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – SAV Territory 7225 x Brooks Meat Packer 9926

Lot 39: $ 6,750 to Kevin Meyers, Draper, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 0 x Mogck Sure Shot 260

Lot 61: $ 6,750 to Adam Roseth, Midland, South Dakota – VBR N577 of 2210 Niagara x Varilek Traveler 062 1082 12

Lot 47: $ 5,750 to Adam Roseth, Midland, South Dakota – Connealy Rampage 1209 927T