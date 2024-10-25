FWP releases wolf trapping season proposal for Nov. 12 commission meeting

HELENA – The final piece of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 12 was released today outlining the 2024 wolf trapping season dates and proposing new changes to predator trapping to avoid incidental capture of a grizzly bear.

This new proposal builds upon a federal court order that limits wolf trapping within a geographic area that includes all of FWP regions 1, 2 and 3, along with the western portions of regions 4 and 5 to Jan. 1 through Feb. 15.

First, starting Dec. 1, the proposal says trappers in this court-established geographic area who are trapping on ground, not in water, must obtain a free Supplemental Trapping Permit if they are targeting nongame species (racoons, badgers, red fox) or predatory animals (weasel, skunks, coyotes). People using live cage traps are exempt from this requirement.

Also, the proposal says trappers who are doing livestock protection activities must complete and sign an affidavit identifying the producer’s name, that the producer has provided permission for trapping activities to occur on their private or leased property, and the county where the trapping will occur.

The purpose of the proposed Supplemental Trapping Permit is to gather data and insight on these trapping efforts.

According to the proposal, wolf trapping outside of the court-established geographic area will begin Dec. 2 and end March 15.

The proposal also outlines the requirements for trappers following the incidental capture of a grizzly bear by a trapper. These requirements would go into effect 48 hours after FWP is notified of the capture and would only apply to recreational trappers within the court-established geographic area:

All foothold traps used in ground sets (regardless of the target species) must have an inside jaw spread of less than or equal to 5 1/2 inches.

The use of snares is not allowed unless they meet ALL the following criteria: The snare is equipped with a breakaway lock device installed on the loop end and designed to release when more than 350 pounds of force is applied; The snare is fastened to an immovable object solidly secured to the ground (i.e., the use of drags is unlawful); and The top of the loop of the snare is not placed more than 26 inches above the ground; in snow, 26 inches is measured from the compacted snow in a trapper’s footprint established by the full body weight of the trapper.



This proposal is open for public comment. Public comments may also be made at the Nov. 12 commission meeting.

Also, on the agenda for the Nov. 12 commission meeting are 2025 – 2026 Fishing Regulations, the closure of Brogan’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS), management agreement of Intake Dam FAS, prairie habitat conservation leases, deviations from public use rules, and several commissioner amendments to fishing and trapping regulations.

To see the full agenda for the Nov. 12, click here .

The meeting will be held in person at Montana WILD in Helena, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will also be streamed online, and people who want to comment virtually on agenda items must register here by 12 p.m. on Nov. 11.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks