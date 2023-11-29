FWP seeking public comment on several items

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several environmental assessments (EAs) and changes to Administrative Rules of Montana. For more information, including how to submit comments, click on the links provided or visit fwp.mt.gov/public-notices .



Missouri Headwaters State Park Proposed Land Acquisition Environmental Assessment

The purpose of this project is to facilitate acquisition of the 30-acre Hart property in fee title by FWP for permanent inclusion into Missouri Headwaters State Park, near Three Forks.

Written comments due Nov. 30.



Crystal Lake Burbot Introduction Draft Environmental Assessment Checklist

FWP is proposing to stock burbot into Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake is part of the Thompson Chain of Lakes south of Highway 2 near Happy’s Inn. The proposed action is being considered to provide angling opportunity, reduce density of illegally introduced yellow perch thus reducing competition with kokanee, and improve individual growth rates of existing game fish populations.

Written comments due Nov. 30.



Redwater Fishing Access Site Development Checklist Draft EA

FWP has been granted a 30-year right-of-way by the Bureau of Land Management to construct a Fishing Access Site at the confluence of the Redwater River and Missouri River. The site is located 18 miles east of Wolf Point, in McCone County, on public land managed by the BLM. The proposed FAS construction would include a parking area, FAS boundary fencing, designated campsites, two latrines, and a boat ramp. Construction of the Redwater FAS would accomplish recreation goals for FWP in accordance with the Montana Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Written comments due Dec. 1.



Notice Of Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment and Repeal of Elk Hunting Access Agreements Rules

In the matter of the amendment of ARM 12.9.901 and 12.9.908 and the repeal of ARM 12.9.902, 12.9.905, and 12.9.911 pertaining to contractual elk hunting access agreements:

On Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing via the Zoom meeting platform to consider the proposed amendment and repeal of the above-stated rules.

Written comments due Dec. 4.



Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment and Repeal of Block Management Rules

In the matter of the amendment of ARM 12.4.203, 12.4.205, 12.4.206, 12.4.207, and 12.4.210 and the repeal of ARM 12.4.204 and 12.4.208 pertaining to the block management program:

On Dec. 1 at 1 p.m., FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing via the Zoom meeting platform to consider the proposed amendment and repeal of the above-stated rules.

Written comments due Dec. 4.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks