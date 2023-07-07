FWP seeks comment on draft environmental assessment of elk management plan

HELENA – A draft environmental assessment (EA) of the 2023 Draft Elk Management Plan is now available for public review and comment.

The draft EA is available on FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2023/jun/0630-2023-draft-elk-management-plan-ea . The deadline for comments is July 31.

Earlier this month, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released the 2023 Draft Elk Management Plan for public review and comment. The deadline for comments on the plan is also July 31.

While the draft elk plan lays out how FWP proposes to manage elk, the EA is an evaluation and summary of potential Impacts on the physical environment and human population. An environmental assessment is required by the Montana Environmental Policy Act.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks