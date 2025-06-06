FWP seeks proposals from conservation organizations for license auction



HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking for proposals from conservation organizations interested in conducting a competitive auction or lottery for 2026 mule deer, elk, mountain goat, antelope and swan licenses, or a competitive auction for 2026 bighorn sheep and Shiras moose licenses.

This is the first year that antelope and swan licenses are available for auction and lottery after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 330 during the 2025 Legislative Session.

Organizations that demonstrate a commitment to the conservation of the species may submit a proposal to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for a license to be sold by auction or lottery.

Organizations must submit an independent species-specific proposal for each auction/lottery license requested. A proposal considering multiple species will not be considered by the commission. Proposals are limited to a maximum of five pages and must include the following:

• Statement of the organization’s purpose;

• A description of the organization’s previous involvement in the conservation of the species under the license requested;

• A description of the organization’s previous experience in auctions or lotteries;

• A description of how the auction/lottery will be conducted including an estimate of potential revenue that will be generated; and

• A statement indicating whether the organization plans to retain up to 10 percent of the proceeds to cover reasonable auction expenses.

Each organization submitting a proposal must also submit a copy of its bylaws or articles of incorporation and a certificate of good standing as an addendum to the proposal.

All proposals must be received by the FWP Licensing Bureau on or before July 15. Electronic submissions to payton.schild@mt.gov by the deadline are acceptable as well. Note that large and/or sensitive files are best sent via the State of Montana File Transfer Service found at transfer.mt.gov/Home/Login.

The commission will select the successful conservation organizations at its Aug. 21 meeting. Attendance at the meeting by a representative of a proposing organization is not required but is recommended in case the commission has any questions. Selected organizations will be required to enter into a cooperative agreement with FWP prior to conducting any auction or lottery for the licenses. The commission reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

– Montana Fish, Wildlife& Parks