FWP seeks public comment on Yellowstone cutthroat project in the Mill Creek watershed

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a proposed project to conserve native Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the Mill Creek watershed within the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Mill Creek is the largest tributary to the Yellowstone River in Paradise Valley and originates in Absaroka Mountains. The project would entail removing brook trout using electrofishing to prevent them to spreading to the headwaters.

The project area is a stronghold for a core, conservation population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout at high elevation and at the northernmost extent of its range. Brook trout occupy this small spring creek, and brook trout are a primary threat to headwater populations of Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

A draft environmental assessment is available on the FWP website.

Comments can be emailed to FWPfishcomments@mt.gov or mailed to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Mill Creek Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation, P.O. Box 200701 Helena, MT 59620.

The deadline for public comment is Aug. 5.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks