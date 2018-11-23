FWP to hold public meetings on replacing the Automated Licensing System

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting a series of public meetings to hear input on replacing the current Automated License System. FWP will be requesting permission from the Legislature to replace the system.

The purpose of the meetings is to understand how the current system is meeting user needs and how it can be improved.

The meetings are open to anyone who is interested and FWP is hoping to have a diverse group that represents a variety of outdoor interests and perspectives. The session will include opportunities for small group discussions that will help FWP gather input on expectations, values, needs, priorities, and perceived issues and challenges related to the ALS and Campsite Reservation System.

The meetings will run from 6 to 8 p.m. A meet and greet will kick off the evening at 5:30 p.m. with pizza provided by FWP with the exception of Miles City. The meetings will take place at FWP regional offices.

Here is a schedule of the public meetings:

Nov. 27: FWP Headquarters in Helena, 1420 E. 6th Ave.

Nov. 28: Region 4 office in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road

Nov. 28: Region 6 office in Glasgow, 1 Airport Rd (via video conference)

Nov. 29: Region 2 office in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road

Dec. 4: Region 3 office in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th

Dec. 5: Region 5 office in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive

Dec. 5: Region 7 office in Miles City, 352 I-94 Business Loop (via video conference)

Dec. 10: Region 1 office in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks