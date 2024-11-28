FWP to host meeting in Red Lodge to help residents reduce bear conflicts

BILLINGS – Have you ever had your dumpster raided? Bird feeder destroyed? Chickens killed? Perhaps you’ve observed neighbors or tourists not following bear safety protocols. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff hope to address these and other concerns at a community meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Red Lodge Senior and Community Center (207 Villard Ave. S.) from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Area landowners and vacation rental owners are encouraged to attend.

Both black and grizzly bears are common in the Red Lodge area. Proper bear attractant management is critical for both human safety and healthy, wild bear populations. At this meeting, FWP staff will present an overview of bear conflicts in the Red Lodge area from 2024 and provide tips and strategies for reducing such conflicts. FWP hopes to empower participants at this meeting with the knowledge to prevent bear conflicts and spread community awareness. There will also be an extensive question and answer session with FWP wildlife and enforcement staff.

For more information on living in bear country, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware/living-bear-country .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks