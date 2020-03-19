FWP to temporarily suspend hunter, bowhunter ed classes

Due to health concerns for students and volunteers, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is postponing all hunter and bowhunter education classes that are scheduled through March 30, at which point FWP will reassess the situation.

COVID-19 cases have been identified in a handful of communities around the state. Because of the potential spread of COVID-19, several schools and other public buildings where hunter education classes are held have been closed to after-hours use.

Over the course of the next two weeks FWP staff in coordination with state officials will assess the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19. Once it is deemed safe, FWP will schedule new classes.

FWP staff recognizes this may impact students and their ability to apply for special permits and licenses. FWP is looking into options. This measure is intended to prioritize the safety and health of FWP’s volunteer hunter education instructors and students.

For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force website at COVID19.mt.gov or the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website at http://www.dphhs.mt.gov.

For more information about hunter and bowhunter education classes and schedules, please contact your regional FWP office.

–Montana Fish and Wildlife Service