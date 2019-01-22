Game, Fish and Parks Fisheries Plans Available for Public Comment

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has prepared draft fisheries management area plans for 2019 – 2023. Plans are available for public review and comment until Feb. 20, 2019.

The plans cover fisheries management in the Southeast, Northeast, West River, and Missouri River portions of the state. The plan for the Black Hills is currently being revised and will be available for review and comment later this year. Management objectives and priorities contained in the plans will be used to guide fisheries management efforts for the next five years.

The draft plans and a summary of each can be viewed online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under "Plans Up for Revision." A hard copy of each plan is available and can be requested by emailing WildInfo@state.sd.us or calling 605.223.7660.

Comments can be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave Pierre, SD 57501.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks