Gant Polled Herefords & Angus Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 02/23/2024

Location: At the Ranch near Geddes SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

25 Hereford Bulls $5,810

20 Angus Bulls $5,250

38 Bred Heifers $3,018



Gants had a great sale with standing room only in the sale barn. A powerful offering of coming two year old Hereford and Angus bulls were sold to the large crowd. This was the end of the Angus cattle for the Gants as they will put all efforts towards the Herefords moving forward. Congratulations on a very good sale.



Top Selling Hereford Bulls

LOT 1 GANT TESTED TOUGH 225 524, 3-23-22 son of RV 4013 Tested 0710 ET x Gant Trust 452E to Dennis Beckman White Lake SD for $12,000

LOT 2 GANT STEENLAND 237 016, 4-25-22 son of ESF 31C Steensland 903 x Gant Hometown 016 500 to Dennis Beckman White Lake SD for $10,000

LOT 8 GANT TESTED 233 564, 5-8-22 son of RV 4013 Tested 0710 ET x Gant Leader 489G to Davidson Bros Cattle Co Bonesteel SD for $9,000

LOT 13 GANT DECORBY 202 359, 4-1-22 son of NJW 135U 10W Decorby 27F ET x Gant Revolution 274C to Ray Hermanek Geddes SD for $9,000

LOT 20 GANT TESTED 221 509, 4-15-22 son of RV 4013 Tested 0710 ET x Gant Trust 359E to Gerlach Ranch Dimock SD for $9,000



Top Selling Angus Bulls

LOT 29 GANT PAYWEIGHT 644, 4-3-22 son of A & B Payweight 7198 x Gant Angus Valley 644F to Ray Hermanek Geddes SD for $10,000

LOT 39 GANT PAYWEIGHT 645, 3-28-22 son of A & B Payweight 198 x Gant Bullseye 645F to Michael Will Delmont SD for $8,000

LOT 36 GANT PAYWEIGHT 702, 4-2-22 son of A & B Payweight 7198 x Gant Answer 702D to Hochhater Ranch Armour SD for $8,000

Mallory Gant, the reigning SD Hereford Princess, introduces the high selling bull.