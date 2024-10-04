GAP Report: Agricultural productivity slows

A dramatic slowdown in agricultural productivity threatens the world’s ability to feed a growing global population and manage environmental challenges, according to the 2024 Global Agricultural Productivity Report (GAP Report), released Thursday by Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The report, “Powering Productivity: Scaling High-Impact Bundles of Proven and Emerging Tools,” says that while research, development, and high-tech farming tools are being developed at a steady pace, a substantial “valley of death” separates the development of new innovations from the people who need to adopt them.”

Agricultural total factor productivity growth is critical for ensuring that agriculture can meet the growing global demand for products by 2050. Sustainable productivity growth is recognized as the single most effective solution to meet this demand and achieve environmental goals. The growth of total factor productivity in agriculture has historically been driven by research, development, and the dissemination of technologies such as improved crop and animal genetics and precision farming tools and sharing the knowledge to use these tools,” the report said.

However, a gap between the development of innovations and their delivery to producers – dubbed the “valley of death” in the report – poses a significant threat to achieving agricultural total factor productivity growth goals by 2050.

This year’s report emphasizes the need to bridge the “valley of death” by rethinking how production tools are bundled with distribution mechanisms, socio-economic tools, and policy levers.”

Global agricultural productivity growth has slowed from 1.9% annually during 2001-2010 to 0.7% annually during 2013-2022,” said Tom Thompson, the report’s executive editor, associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of CALS Global at Virginia Tech. “This dramatic slowdown will prevent us from reaching our agricultural production and sustainability goals by 2050, with potentially dire impacts on food and nutrition security, unless we reverse this trend.”

The 2023 GAP Index projected that global total factor productivity growth should average 1.91% annually to meet agricultural needs by 2050.

