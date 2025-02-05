Garden kits available to early childhood education centers



Bismarck, ND – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that applications are now being accepted from licensed North Dakota early childcare education centers for garden kits through the North United States Department of Agriculture Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant Award.

“The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking state licensed early childhood education centers interested in bringing this STEM learning opportunity into their classrooms,” Goehring said. “Students will learn about specialty crops and how they grow.”

State licensed early childhood education centers interested in applying for a garden kit may go to https://www.ndda.nd.gov/gardenkit for full details and to fill out an application. Applications must be submitted in electronic form by Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by March 14, 2025.

Successful applicants will receive $400 to purchase plants, seeds, garden equipment, planting materials, lumber for raised garden beds or indoor hydroponic garden equipment. Additional resources and onsite educational opportunities will be provided.

Applications not funded by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture will be reviewed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to see if the application may be funded by that department.

Questions may be directed to Local Foods Marketing Specialist Jenna Nieters at 701-328-2659 or jnieters@nd.gov .

Teachers will have until Sept. 30, 2025, to use the kits and provide the education to their students.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture