Garrett, Elshere, others place high at Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 1, 2022) — Most of the contestants at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo have qualified for the ProRodeo Tournament through being among the world’s best.

To get to that point, most rodeo contestants spend days on the road crisscrossing the country, paying entry fees and hoping to earn enough to qualify for prestigious rodeos like Fort Worth. For a few of the competitors at the rodeo this year, that road was a little shorter.

One of those competitors was Riley Webb from Denton, Texas who was qualified based on his success at his hometown rodeo. Webb turned 18 in August, bought his membership in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and started entering rodeos. One of those was a qualifier for the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament and now he is roping for a championship.

Webb stopped the clock in 8.2 seconds on Tuesday night to win round two of bracket 7. After a no-time on Monday night he knew he needed to win to advance to the wildcard or semi-finals round. The $1,760 he that came with his 8.2-second run is giving him another opportunity to rope in Dickies Arena. And, because the competition starts over with each advancement, he only needs to be in the top four in the semi-finals to get to make the trip back here on Saturday night for the championship round.

Mitch Pollock from Winnemucca, Nevada, was another cowboy with a big smile on his face Tuesday night. Pollock had the high-marked saddle bronc ride with an 84 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s horse named Classy Clark. It added $1,760 to his earnings and gave him a total of $3,080 for the rodeo so far. He will be staying in town watching his buddies ride in the wildcard round and getting ready for the semi-finals.

The two fastest barrel racing times of the rodeo so far belong to Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Johnson set an arena record on Monday night at 16.19 seconds. She came back Tuesday and was just two one-hundredths off the pace at 16.21. She is now headed to the semi-finals after winning $3,520.

Riding bulls for eight seconds is a goal of every cowboy that ever puts his hand in a bull rope. Sage Kimzey’s goals have been to beat Donny Gay’s record of eight world championships. He came one step closer to that goal when he earned his seventh world title last December at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Now he’s working towards gold buckle number eight and if his success in Fort Worth continues, he will be closer.

Kimzey was one of two riders to get scores on Monday night. Then on Tuesday, he was one of three. On Tuesday he rode J Bar J Rodeo’s Little Hoot for 80 points and his second win here so far. And he added $4,326 to his earnings and has ridden 100% of his bulls this year. He will advance to the semi-finals.

Wednesday night’s rodeo will feature the third-place winner from each bracket as well as the high money earner from all brackets who did not advance based on their placing. That competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. where the contestants will be fighting for the final two spots in Thursday and Friday night’s semi-finals.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Bracket 7, Round 2

Bareback: Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 87 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Scarlet Lady, $1,760. 2, Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, Saskatchewan, 84.5, $1,320 3, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 82.5, $880. 4, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 78, $440.

Semifinals Qualifers: Bertsch, $3,080, Laye, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Biglow, $1,760

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 3.8 seconds, $1,760. 2, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 3.9, $1,320. 3, Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 3.9, $1,320. 4, (tie) Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.2, and Dakota Eldridge, Elko, N.V., 4.2, $220 each.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Shaffer, $2,200, and Jason Thomas, $1,761. Wild Card Qualifier: Parrott, $1,760.

Breakaway Roping (Three times) 1, Bailey Gubert, Hungerford, Texas, 2.2 seconds, $1,907. 2, Whitney Thurmond, Iola, Texas, 4.5, $1,466. 3, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz, $1,026.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Gubert, $1,906 and Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Thurmond, $1,466.

Saddle Bronc Riding,: 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, N.V., 84 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Classy Clark, $1,760. 2, (tie) Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D.; Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., and Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5, $880 each.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Pollock, $3,080, and Wilson, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Wright, $880.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 8.2, $1,760. 2, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 9.2, $1,320. 3, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 9.3, $880. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.8, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: 1, Webb, $1,760 and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas. Wild Card Qualifier: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $1,320

Team Roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 4.0 seconds, $1,760 each. 2, Britt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.5, $1,320. 3, Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, Caleb Hendrix, Fallon, N.V., 5.0, $880. 4, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: 1, Rogers and Davis, $2,200 each. 2, Driggers and Nogueira, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Smith and Smith, $1,320.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 16.21 seconds, $1,760. 2, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 16.29, $1,320. 3, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 16.33, $880. 4, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.57, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Johnson, $3,520 and Beisel, $2,640. Wild Card Qualifier: Fryar, $1,320.

Bull Riding: 1, Sage Steele Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 88 points, on J Bar J Pro Rodeo’s Little Hoot, $1,906. 2, (tie) Nic Luca, Garden City, Mich., $1,246 and Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa, 81, $1,246.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Kimzey, $4,326, and Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa,$1,980. Wild Card Qualifier: Marten, $1,247.

–Ft. Worth Stock Show