Garrett Smith aids mom’s ‘Wall of Warmth’ coat drive

Helping those in need turned into a family affair for bull rider Garrett Smith as his rodeo rig switched gears and helped deliver hundreds of donated coats for those in need in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nov. 18.

“We couldn’t fit them anywhere else,” Smith laughed. “We had all 600 of them in there.”

Smith’s mom, Valorie, works as a real estate agent and started the “Wall of Warmth” last year, and the coat drive has grown substantially. As of Nov. 25, Valorie Smith estimated they’d given away at least 1,000 coats.

“I got to help hang them up at about 2 a.m. (Nov. 18),” Garrett Smith said. “Then the next morning, people could come and get a coat or bring in their extras. It’s all just donations to make sure everyone is warm for the winter, it’s a cool deal.”

The donated coats were hung along a fence on Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls where people could pick up coats for free or hang up donated coats for others to take home.

“It’s pretty awesome, especially when it’s near your hometown, and it’s just a good feeling to go out and help someone,” the 24-year-old cowboy said. “I didn’t have a huge part in it, but it still felt nice.”

Smith will be making his third trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 5-14, having qualified in 2016 and 2017. This year he’s heading to Las Vegas ranked No. 7 in the PRCA | RAM World Standings for bull riding.

Smith won some of the biggest ProRodeo competitions of the 2019 season, including the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., and was co-champion of the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Mont.

“It’s getting closer and closer, and I feel pretty good about it,” Smith said. “We went down to my brother’s (Wyatt) house in Saint Johns (Ariz.) to practice, and hopefully we’re ready.”

–PRCA