Garrigan Land & Cattle Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Apr. 9, 2019
Location: Faith Livestock
Auctioneers: Dace Harper
Averages:
41 Black and Red Angus Bulls – $2,854
Riley and Justin Garrigan and their families hosted a nice crowd for their 2nd annual bull sale. They were happy to welcome several new customers, to go along with the repeat buyers from last year’s sale. These are really good cattle that you will hear a lot more from in the future. They also market some bred heifers privately. Visit the Garrigans to see how the new calves are coming along.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2: $5,000 to Van Dyke Angus, Manhattan, Montana – VDAR Churchill 1063 x A&B Spot Lite 3065
Lot 44: $4,750 to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, South Dakota – GMRA Stetson 2240 x Tradition 81 SCN
Lot 7: $4,250 to Gary Price, Faith, South Dakota – Sinclair Net Present Value x Millars Extra 972
Lot 30: $4,250 to Kelly Escott, Faith, South Dakota – VDAR Cedar Wind 1044 x Mra Upward 1241
Lot 1: $4,000 to Lynn Williams, Faith, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x SAV Mandan 7423