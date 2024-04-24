Garrigan Land & Cattle Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 15, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages: 37 Black Angus Bulls averaged $4864

9 Red Angus Bulls averaged $4444

Riley and Justin Garrigan brought the best set of bulls that they had ever produced to their annual bull sale at Faith Livestock. There were a couple of bulls in the offering that were as good as I’ve seen this spring. Many repeat buyers bid on this offering.

Top Selling Black Angus Bulls:

Lot 3: $8500 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – Hoffman High Road x S Foundation 514

Lot 1: $8000 to Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – Sitz Spectrum x Millars Renown 912

Lot 5: $8000 to Greg Smith, Faith, South Dakota – WAR Fullback 8160-138 x GLC Black Granite 216

Lot 22: $7500 to Travis Enright, Union Center, South Dakota – Hoffman High Road x Tehama Tahoe B767

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 42: $6750 to Newt Brown, Faith, South Dakota – GLC X-Factor 5631 x GLC Prestigious 5047

Bud Longbrake, Dupree, South Dakota, with Bill Lindskov of Isabel, South Dakota. Garrigan-Longbrake-Lindskov