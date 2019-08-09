Gelbvieh Junior Board of Directors Elected at Music City Showdown

Photo caption: The American Gelbvieh Junior Association elected directors and officers for 2019-2020 during its junior national show in Lebanon, Tennessee. Front row (left to right): Grady Hammer, Wallace, Kan.; Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Neb.; Danielle Stock, Waukon, Iowa; Colton Ivers, Austin, Minn.; Grace Vehige, Billings, Mo. Back row (left to right): Brooke Nowack, Bland, Mo.; Madalynn Welsh, Franklin, Neb.; Cody Forbes, De Smet, S.D.; Jacob Barwick, Orleans, Neb.; Cade Cameron, Danville, Iowa. Photo courtesy AGA



The election of the American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) Board of Directors was held at the 2019 AGJA Music City Showdown in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. AGJA members elected four candidates to serve two-year terms.

The AGJA Board of Directors is comprised of nine AGJA members and one ex-officio member. Directors serve two-year terms and must be 16 years of age as of January 1, and may not have reached his or her 20th birthday as of January 1.

Newly elected board members are Cade Cameron, Danville, Iowa, son of Greg and Dawn Cameron; Cody Forbes, De Smet, South Dakota, son of Troy and Pam Forbes; Brooke Nowack, Bland, Missouri, daughter of Jared and Caisie Nowack; and Madalynn Welsh, Franklin, Nebraska, daughter of Brian and Gina Welsh.

The board also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the 2019-2020 executive committee. Grace Vehige, Billings, Missouri, daughter of Tom and Stacy Vehige, was re-elected president. Colton Ivers, Austin, Minnesota, son of Steve and Rosalie Ivers was elected vice president. Danielle Stock, Waukon, Iowa, daughter of Mark and Stacy Stock, was elected vice president of leadership development. Madalynn Welsh was elected secretary and Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska, daughter of Scott and Raberta Starr, was elected treasurer. Grady Hammer, Wallace, Kansas, son of Lyle and Christy Hammer, was elected ex-officio.

Jacob Barwick, Orleans, Nebraska, son of Rodney and Joanne Barwick, will complete the second year of his term on the board.

Retiring members of the 2018-2019 AGJA Board of Directors were Wyatt Forbes, De Smet, South Dakota, son of Troy and Pam Forbes; Jesse Henson, Canton, North Carolina, son of Donnie and Kelly Henson; and Kallie Mattison Lamberton, Minnesota, daughter of Scott and Sonia Mattison.

–American Gelbvieh Association