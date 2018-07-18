Gelbvieh Junior Board of Directors Elected in Waterloo

Elections for the American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) Board of Directors were held at the 2018 Corn Fed Classic in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 4, 2018. AGJA members elected four candidates to serve two-year terms.

The AGJA Board of Directors is comprised of nine AGJA members and one ex-officio member. Directors serve two-year terms and must be 16 years of age as of January 1, and may not have reached his or her 20th birthday as of January 1.

Newly elected board members are Jacob Barwick, Orleans, Nebraska, son of Rodney and Joanne Barwick; Colton Ivers, Austin, Minnesota, son of Steve and Rosalie Ivers; Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska, daughter of Scott and Raberta Starr; and Danielle Stock, Waukon, Iowa, daughter of Mark and Stacy Stock.

The board also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the 2018-2019 AGJA executive committee. Grace Vehige, Billings, Missouri, daughter of Tom and Stacy Vehige, was elected president. Grady Hammer, Wallace, Kansas, son of Lyle and Christy Hammer, was elected vice president. Vice president of leadership and development is Colton Ivers. Anna Ring, Oregon, Illinois, niece of Skyler and Annette Martin, will serve as secretary and Danielle Stock was named treasurer. Jesse Henson, Canton, North Carolina, son of Donnie and Kelly Henson, will serve as ex-officio.

Wyatt Forbes, De Smet, South Dakota, son of Troy and Pam Forbes; and Kallie Mattison, Lamberton, Minnesota, daughter of Scott and Sonia Mattison, remain on the board as directors to complete the second year of their term.

Retiring members of the 2017-2018 AGJA Board of Directors were Aubree Beenken, Buckingham, Iowa, daughter of Marc and Angie Beenken; Caitlin Griffin, Westminster, South Carolina, granddaughter of Ricky and Judy Griffin; Callahan Grund, Wallace, Kansas, son of Jerry and Chrysanne Grund; and Kyle Vehige, Billings, Missouri, son of Tom and Stacy Vehige.

Recommended Stories For You

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association is the junior division of the American Gelbvieh Association. The AGJA provides members up to 21 years of age the opportunity to participate in youth activities.

–American Gelbvieh Association