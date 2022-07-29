Gelbvieh juniors take home honors

2022 AGJA Junior Breeder of the Year

Congratulations to Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska, daughter of Scott and Raberta Starr on being named the 2022 American Gelbvieh Junior Assocition (AGJA) Junior Breeder of the Year.

Alexx’s family owns and operates Cedar Top Ranch near Stapleton, Nebraska. Alexx is active with the daily operation of the ranch by helping care for cows, check pastures along with the variety of jobs that come with managing an operation of that size. Alexx is also actively involved and takes a serious role in making mating decisions each year. She is entrusted with traveling to other operations to promote Cedar Top Ranch and buy and sell seed stock cattle. Additionally, Alexx works in the Bull Barn Genetics office and sells semen.

Alexx Starr receives a belt buckle and custom leather director chair for being named the 2022 AGJA Junior Breeder of the Year. Both awards are sponsored by 3L Gelbvieh of Adrian, Missouri. Pictured with Alexx (left) are Jessie Lowe (middle) and Isabel Lowe (right) of 3L Gelbvieh, both active AGJA members. AGA

Courtesy photo

Alexx recently completed her fourth year on the AGJA board of directors, serving previously as treasurer, vice president and most recently as president. Over the years she has played a vital role in the association’s progression toward an inclusive and progressive environment. Her constructive mindset provided guidance not only for her fellow directors but the membership of the AGJA. Many would describe her position in the beef industry as “forward thinking, world ready”. Alexx is optimistic about the future of the Gelbvieh breed and what they can offer not only our domestic commercial customers but international partners as well through semen sales both on the beef and dairy side. She is a visionary and truly encompasses what this award was designed to promote.

The 2021-2022 AGJA board of directors gave serious thought to serve the tradition of awarding its members who work tirelessly on their herd’s genetics, educating others about the breed, and taking ownership of their skills and knowledge as it pertains to the relevance to the industry. In doing so, the board of directors introduced for the first time ever, the AGJA Junior Breeder of the Year Award. The idea behind such award is to retain the opportunity to recognize a junior member who goes above and beyond the call of duty regarding the Gelbvieh breed, their family’s operation, the education of the breed, as well as exemplifying good character and leadership skills amongst their peers. Looking toward the future, the AGJA hopes to continue providing an atmosphere of inclusion, leadership, professional development, and opportunity to all youth.

2022 AGJA Rookie of the Year

Congratulations to Owen Spencer, Pierre, South Dakota, son of Wes and Brittney Spencer, on being named the 2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic Rookie of the Year!

Owen Spencer, Pierre, South Dakota, accepts his belt buckle sponsored by Welsh Land & Livestock of Franklin, Nebraska, as the 2022 AGJA Rookie of the Year.



Rookie of the Year is open to junior and intermediate AGJA members only participating in their first AGJA Classic. A full list of how exhibitors are scored throughout the week, including potential points up for grabs before the event can be found under the “Contest Info” tab on the Junior Classic page at Gelbvieh.org.

2022 AGJA Top Ten Exhibitors

2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic Top 10 Exhibitors pictured (Left to Right) from first to tenth place: Shawna Cibula, Clutier, Iowa; Gabrielle Hammer, Wallace, Kan.; Owen Spencer, Pierre, S.D.; Justine Pope, Ravenna, Neb.; Jewel Stewart, Judsonia, Ark.; Braxton Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.; Ayven Moon, ,Ellensburg, Wash.; Taydem Mitzner, Kan.; Lara Rittenhouse, New Carlisle, Ohio; Grayson Maxwell, Larned, Kan.



Congratulations to the top ten exhibitors for a fantastic job during the 2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic held in Salina, Kansas. Shawna Cibula, Clutier, Iowa, daughter of Matt and Tina Cibula, was named the 2022 AGJA All-Around Exhibitor. Shawna received a belt buckle sponsored by S&S Gelbvieh and heifer donated by Rumfelt B Gelbvieh, Phillipsburg, Missouri.

The top ten and all-around exhibitor contest is open to all participants, including rookies, in the 2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic. A full list of how exhibitors are scored throughout the week, including potential points up for grabs before the event can be found under the “Contest Info” tab on the Junior Classic page at Gelbvieh.org.

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association is the junior division of the American Gelbvieh Association. The AGJA provides members up to 21 years of age the opportunity to participate in youth activities.

–AGA