Gelbvieh Ring of Gold Champions

Throughout the 2019-2020 show year, Gelbvieh and Balancer® females and bulls competed at shows across the country to earn points for the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) Ring of Gold program.

Each year the qualifying animals are ranked at the conclusion of the National Gelbvieh and Balancer show at the National Western Stock Show. This year a total of seven shows were included in the Ring of Gold tally.

The AGA established the Ring of Gold program to honor the top animals shown at the conclusion of the show year. Points are earned for grand and reserve grand champions, as well as division champions and reserves, and are based on the actual number of animals shown at each show per division.

To honor those animals who have risen to the top during the show season, The Ring of Gold awards are presented to the top Gelbvieh female, Gelbvieh bull, Balancer female and Balancer bull based on points awarded throughout the year. Animals must earn points in at least two shows to qualify for Ring of Gold points each year. The 2019-2020 Ring of Gold qualified shows were: Iowa State Fair, Kentucky State Fair, Missouri State Fair, Dixie Nationals, American Royal, North American International Livestock Exposition, and the National Western Stock Show.

The following is a list of the top three animals in each Ring of Gold division. In order to qualify for recognition, animals must have earned points in at least two Ring of Gold shows throughout the calendar year.

Ring of Gold Gelbvieh Female:

1. GGGE 3G Girl Scout 904G, Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.

2. CRAN Fiona F812 ET, Casey Martin, Oregon, Ill.

3. MDR Gemma Okie 902G, Maya Carroll, Raymore, Mo.

Ring of Gold Gelbvieh Bull:

1. GGGE 3G Grand Entry 933G, Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.

2. GHGF Man O’ War F825, Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C.

3. JRI Sustainabull 253F48, Judd Ranch Inc., Pomona, Kan.

Ring of Gold Balancer Female:

1. BBTB Primo Donna 220G, Volek Gelbvieh, Highmore, S.D. and Bertsch Farms, Cornersville, Ind.

2. GGGE 3G Glass Slipper 940G, Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind. and Kaitlyn Wolters, Atwood Kan.

3. RAAB MCFG Ms Farah 24F ET, Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Ring of Gold Balancer Bull:

1. HTFB Frontline F841 ET, Brad McWilliams and Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Mo.

2. GDV T Bar S Allegiance 129F ET, Grace Vehige, Billings, Mo.

3. GGGE 3G Ghost Town 913G, Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association