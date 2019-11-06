GENEX: Angus Legend RESOURCE Dies

SHAWANO, Wisconsin — 1AN01238 S A V RESOURCE 1441, a bull that has graced the pages of the GENEX Beef Genetic Management Guide since 2013 and ranked in the top 10 for USA Angus sire registrations for the past four years, has died. Throughout his lifespan, this sire positively influenced beef herds of all types and sizes throughout North and South America.

RESOURCE, born in 2011, was the top bull in a flush of 17 full brothers. He represented the best of the timeless Rito lineage combined with one of the elite donors of all time, S A V Blackcap May 4136.

Featuring a combination of Cow Sense & Science, RESOURCE semen has remained in high demand year after year. In 2016, he debuted at number seven for Angus sire registrations in the USA. In 2017, he rose to number five and then climbed to number two for 2018 and 2019. To date, more than 17,000 progeny have been registered with many commercial cattlemen also using RESOURCE for his ability to change a cow in one generation.

“RESOURCE has been remarkable in consistently siring progeny that have high quality, functional phenotype and unprecedented productivity,” states Sarah Thorson, GENEX Beef Marketing Manager.

“His daughters are writing their own page in Angus history. They are appreciated by astute cattlemen worldwide for their abundant body capacity, fleshing ability, structure, foot quality and temperament. His sons – 1AN01390 PATHFINDER and 1AN01406 CATALYST – are continuing the families’ impact with worldwide demand.”

A limited amount of RESOURCE semen is currently available. To order semen from this Angus legend, contact a local GENEX representative, call 888.333.1783 or buy online at http://www.genex.coop.

About GENEX

GENEX is the trusted provider of world-class animal genetics, progressive reproductive solutions, value-added products and innovative services. As a cooperative business, GENEX serves members and customers – dairy and beef cattle producers – across the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.genex.coop.

–GENEX