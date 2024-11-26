GENEX Names Kovarik as Beef Distributor of the Year

SHAWANO, Wisconsin – Since 2007, Luke Kovarik of Ord, Nebraska, has helped countless cattle ranchers improve herd genetics and achieve higher profitability. His commitment to delivering practical and profitable genetics and helping ranchers incorporate artificial insemination into their breeding programs has earned him the prestigious title of 2024 Beef Distributor of the Year from GENEX, a global cattle genetics cooperative.

Kovarik’s passion for agriculture was cultivated from a young age, influenced by his family’s deep roots in farming. A longtime advocate for the importance of genetics in beef production, Kovarik founded Kovarik Cattle Co. in 2009 and has since built a reputation for performance-driven genetics and sustainable cattle breeding practices. In 2015, his family expanded their operation to include a registered herd, known for its performance and maternal value.

Luke Kovarik is honored as the 2024 GENEX Beef Distributor of the Year by members of the GENEX beef team. Pictured (from left) is Cody Sankey, Kovarik, Gail Rippe and Brad Johnson. Kovarik-Named-GENEX-Distributor-of-the-Year

Since joining GENEX as a beef distributor, Kovarik has consistently exemplified the cooperative’s “Cow Sense & Science” philosophy, which blends practical convenience traits with ideal cattle phenotype to maximize commercial cow-calf profitability. His partnership with GENEX has been marked by a collaborative, hands-on approach, where Kovarik actively works with producers in north central Nebraska to choose bulls and develop breeding strategies tailored to their specific needs.

“GENEX and I share the same values when it comes to genetics,” states Kovarik. “We focus on practical traits like calving ease, growth and maternal value – all within a rancher-friendly package. That’s what I’m passionate about delivering to my customers.”

Beyond his expertise in genetics, Kovarik has built long-term, meaningful relationships with ranchers. His dedication to their success goes beyond the breeding season, offering continual support to ensure long-term profitability.

“Luke’s passion for the beef industry, his dedication to customer success and his unwavering commitment to teamwork make him a deserving recipient of this award,” states Gail Rippe, GENEX Territory Sales Manager. “He is not only a trusted partner but a true leader who shares his knowledge and enthusiasm with those around him.”

Kovarik’s accomplishments highlight the power of passion, collaboration and expertise in building a successful and sustainable cattle operation. His recognition as GENEX Beef Distributor of the Year is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the beef industry.

For more information contact Kovarik at lkovarik@hotmail.com . For more information about GENEX genetics, visithttp://www.genex.coop .

–Genex