Genomic Technology to be Discussed During SDSU Extension Heifer Development Conference to be Held in Aberdeen

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Genomic technology is one of several topics to be discussed in depth during SDSU Extension Focus on Females: Heifer Development Conference held December 6, 2018 in Aberdeen, at the Dakota Event Center (720 Lamont Street South, Aberdeen, SD) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CST).

-"The Heifer Development Conference is designed for beef producers, students and agricultural professionals interested in learning more about the best management practices associated with developing replacement heifers," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

-Genomics, Grussing explained is an analysis of an animals' DNA based on the genes inherited from dam and sire. "Not all full siblings receive the same genes, which is why they usually perform differently when put into production," she said.

-Genomic data can be used to enhance EPD's and provide insight to heifer performance and maternal genetics before any progeny are on the ground.

-Jamie Parham, Neogen Beef Product Manager will lead the genomic discussion, Dec. 6 which will include information on how to collect samples, where to test samples and how to utilize the data collected to implement best management practices.

-In addition to genomic technology, the Focus on Females: Heifer Development Conference will feature experts discussing replacement heifer nutrition and economics of raising heifers.

-"These topics are key to proper heifer development and will aid heifer longevity and profitability on cow/calf operations," Grussing said.

-Registration deadline is Dec. 2

Pre-registration is required for the event and closes on December 2, 2018. To register for the event, visit iGrow.org/events/2018-heifer-development-conference/. To help cover costs, registration for the event is $30, with a special student rate of $15.

-Agenda

9:30 a.m. Registration & Visit with Sponsors

10 a.m. Welcome

10:15 a.m. Using Genomics in Heifer Development: Jamie Parham, Neogen Beef Product Manager

11:30 a.m. How to take a good DNA Sample: Larry Gran, Zoetis Cattle Genetics Specialist

Noon Networking Lunch with Speakers and Sponsors

1 p.m. Replacement Heifer Nutrition Programs: Dr. Roxanne Knock, Dakotaland Feeds LLC. Nutritionist

2 p.m. Economics of Raising Females & Market Outlook: Tim Petry, NDSU Extension Livestock Marketing Economist

3 p.m. Closing Remarks

For more information, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

–SDSU Extension