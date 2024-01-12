GERMAN FARMERS PROTEST  

Tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets all over Germany, temporarily blocking streets and highways during the large-scale farmer’s protests in response to the government’s plan to cut subsidies.

image-14

Tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets all over Germany, temporarily blocking streets and highways during the large-scale farmer’s protests in response to the government’s plan to cut subsidies. image-14

German farmers are pushing back against increased government regulations and taxes with massive weeklong protests and tractor convoys across the country beginning Monday, January 8th. The proverbial last straw was the plan to eliminate the diesel fuel tax refund and increase taxes on machinery as the government struggles to fill a huge budget shortfall. In mid-November 2023, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the use of Covid aid funds for climate measures violates the constitution, to the tune of 60,000,000,000 euros or over 65 and half billion dollars.

“In 2020 and 2021, the Bundestag (the German parliament) decided several times to take on new debt to deal with the consequences of the corona pandemic. This was possible despite the current debt limit because it was a special crisis situation. A so-called special fund was set up for this purpose. Special funds, currently there are 29 for the armament of the Bundeswehr, for example, are managed separately from the rest of the federal assets. The Corona special fund also included the 60 billion euros, the use of which was ruled by the Federal Constitutional Court in mid-November,” said Daniel Uebrick, spokesman for Basis+Bauernbewegung and Fridays for Hubraum.

Because of the ruling, the German Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has declared a budget freeze. Lindner also explained that the economic and stabilization fund will be closed at the end of the year and that the state electricity and gas price brakes will then expire.

In order to secure the 2023 budget constitutionally, the cabinet voted on November 27th. for a supplementary budget and thus initiated the first steps towards the renewed suspension of the debt brake. On December 1st Finance Minister Lindner introduced the supplementary budget for 2023 to the Bundestag.

image-14

In search of money to fill the budget gap, it was decided (as of January 9, 2024) that the tax refund for diesel in the agricultural sector will no longer be paid. Furthermore, a tax should be levied on all agricultural equipment. The plan by the government will sharply escalate costs for farmers and make them unable to compete with food producers in other European countries. German farmers feel that this plan is a continuation of the government’s war on food and farms.

“The farmers’ political representation (DBV) called for demonstrations. On December 18, 2023, the chairman of the DBV, Joachim Ruckwied announced to the Minister of Agriculture that the farmers would go on strike if the measures were not 100% reversed,” Uebrick said.

The January 2024 protests are not new as the farmers have been fighting crippling regulations for years. “In October 2019, “Land creates connection” was created as a group on Facebook. The federal government negotiated about insect protection and the end of glyphosate use, about nitrates in groundwater and stricter fertilizer requirements, to the annoyance of many farmers. Within a few days, thousands of people followed the group, and three weeks later it mobilized for mass farmers’ protests. Facebook and WhatsApp were their sharpest weapons. When the Chancellor invited people to the agriculture summit in the Chancellery less than two months after the first call, “Land creates connection”, or LsV for short, was naturally there. The LsV people were even entrusted with the preparatory work for a “Future Commission for Agriculture” – together with the German Farmers’ Association, which had previously been the top dog. Rarely has a movement gained as much influence as quickly as this one,” said Uebrick. “That was between 2019 and 2022. The movement against the madness of European agricultural policy was divided over sensitivities. Many small groups have been fighting for justice since time immemorial, even before 2019. With the Farmers Defense Force from the Netherlands, we have had common ground for a long time. Together we have struck the food trade and asserted our positions at every opportunity. We have friendships with long-distance driver associations and motorcycle clubs.”

Numerous small groups and associations have worked together at the operational level. Official figures have spoken to tens of thousands of demonstrators in the Federal Republic. Highways have been closed and blocked by farmers. This ongoing demonstration is supported by colleagues from long-distance truck drivers, the entire middle class and fishermen from all over Europe. Tens of thousands of tractors have left their farms and in some cases are dumping manure, hay and feed in front of government buildings and on roadways. The farmers are still allowing school buses and emergency vehicles to pass.

According to Uebrick the official Government response to the peaceful protests has been to label them “Fascists” and “Beware of Nazis.”

Agrarbetrieb “Am Bieleboh” Beiersdorf posted on Facebook. “Tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets all over Germany, temporarily blocking streets and highways during the large-scale farmer’s protests in response to the government’s plan to cut subsidies. On January 8, the first day of a week-long protest that will culminate in a large demonstration in Berlin on January 15, around 19,000 tractors took part in protests in Bavaria, and 25,000 vehicles showed up in Baden-Württemberg, according to German newspaper Bild. “We’re sick of the lies. We’re sick of (them) trying to get rid of our jobs. It’s not only farmers. It’s the lorry drivers. It’s the normal workers. Everybody is sick of politicians who have no idea what they are talking about, who have no education to tell us how our lifestyle should look,”

“20,000 people demonstrated peacefully on Wednesday at noon on the Theaterplatz against the current politics in the Federal. The crafts and transport industries have joined. About 4000 tractors and trucks drove to Dresden. The whole thing happened across the federation. The Saxon Farmers’ Association, Land Creates Connection, Association of Family Businesses and the Rural Agriculture Working Community demonstrated an unprecedented unity. But also the agricultural payments, which in Saxony as the only region in Europe, have not yet been paid out, were a big issue. The Green Agriculture Minister Wolfram Günther, who has so far appeared at almost no event on the subject of agriculture, was questioned. Everything that we farmers are currently unhappy with was addressed and detailed. Politics and media have been listening. Now it is up to you whether they understand, react to it, and above all whether they finally deal with it. Let’s hope that they finally address issues and stop defaming agriculture, putting them in the right corner, dealing with alleged record profits without questioning what’s behind the numbers. Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also spoke and made great promises. Even here it is time to follow words into actions.”

It has been reported that train drivers and the police are standing with the German farmers in addition to truck drivers and farmers from surrounding countries. Farmers in France have turned road signs upside down to protest rising taxes, cost of diesel fuel and the real threat of foreign imports. Thousands of farmers and truck drivers have blocked roads in Romania to protest against rising taxes, fuel prices and road tolls, and unfair competition.

Farmers are using social media to help spread awareness and the message, No Farmers, No Food, No Future.