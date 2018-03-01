Get fire notifications via text

Rapid City, SD – Great Plains Fire Information, comprised of the Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands and South Dakota Wildland Fire Division, continue to partner with the Helpline Center to notify the public of significant fire activity within the Great Plains geographical area (Black Hills and surrounding areas) using text messaging.

Notification text will be sent to those who subscribe on significant fire activity, including wildland and prescribed fires within the Great Plains Dispatch Zone.

To subscribe, text 'GPFire' to 85511. Text 'STOP' to cancel at any time.

"Almost everyone has a phone that can receive a text and this gives us another avenue we can reach people with critical fire alerts and messaging," said Scott Jacobson, Black Hills National Forest Public Affairs Officer.

For more information on Great Plains Fire Information, visit http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/. F

–Great Plains Fire Information