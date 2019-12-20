Get the 2020 AQHA Rulebook

The AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations is now available online as a printable PDF at http://www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. The printed rulebook can be purchased for $5 through the AQH Store at http://www.aqhstore.com.

AQHA members can also download the app for free by visiting your smart phone app store and searching for “AQHA rulebook.” If you previously downloaded a 2019 AQHA Rulebook app, you will need to install the 2020 AQHA Rulebook as a separate app.

Download the free iOS app.

Download the free Android app.

The AQHA Rulebook represents corporation bylaws, rules and regulations of registration, rules and regulations of racing, rules and regulations of shows, amateur and youth division rules and regulations, and the constitution of AQHYA.

Disclaimer: Because the online version of the AQHA Rulebook can be updated throughout the year, it should be considered the most-current version of the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations.

To access the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations, visit http://www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook.

