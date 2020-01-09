GFP Commission Meeting to Be Held in Pierre

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will hold their monthly meeting at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center in Pierre on Jan. 16-17. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS A VENUE CHANGE

The commission will be proposing: public water rezoning on Lake Norden and Mina Lake, bighorn sheep season, elk seasons, waterfowl seasons, the use of rifles during the west river spring turkey season, flathead catfish trophy regulations, Custer State Park private cabin transfer and a Roy Lake concession extension.

The commission will also be discussing a petition for nonresident east river deer special licenses.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and make use of the open forum to share their thoughts on topics being heard and discussed by the GFP Commission.

GFP staff and other attendees will also be presenting information items regarding:

Land Donation – Brown County

Predator Program Survey Results

Pheasant Hunting Marketing Efforts

Fish and Wildlife Service R3 Efforts and Partnership

HuntSAFE and Bowhunter Education Update

Captive Cervid Herds and CWD

CWD Update

Aquatic Habitat Projects and Approach

Black Hills Fisheries Plan Update

License Sales Update and Year End Summary

Distinguished Achievement Award

Land and Water Conservation Fund Awards

Capital Development Project Update

Revenue, Camping and Visitation Report

For a full agenda of this meeting, click here.

The meeting will begin January 16 at 1:00 p.m. CST, with the public hearing beginning at 2:00 p.m.

GFP provides live audio for Commission meetings via South Dakota Public Broadcasting and the South Dakota Network smartphone app

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks