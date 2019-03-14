GFP Commission Proposes Extending Trapping Dates on Public Lands

PIERRE, S.D. – With the launch of Governor Noem's Second Century Initiative, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed to extend the existing rule to allow the use of traps and snares on public lands and improved rights-of-ways through August 31.

Current rule allows for trapping on these lands through May 1.

The proposal would require owners of traps and snares to actively operate and check their equipment in accordance to trap-check rules.

The GFP Commission will consider adopting the proposal on April 4-5 at the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City. To comment in person, the public hearing will be held April 4 at 2 p.m. MDT. Individuals can comment online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks