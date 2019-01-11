GFP Commission proposes a turkey hunting restriction, changes to turkey transportation

GFP Commission Proposes Turkey Hunting Restriction in Lake County and Changes to Turkey Transportation

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed a change in the way hunters can legally transport turkey carcasses.

The Commission proposed changes to the transportation requirements for turkeys in an effort to accommodate transporting entire carcasses; making it easier for hunters traveling long distances after a hunt. Those changes eliminate current requirements and allow a hunter to transport desired parts along with the beard, leg and foot bearing the tag to simply accompany those desired parts of the turkey when transported from the place where taken until the bird has arrived at the domicile of the possessor. The proposed change does not require the transportation of the beard if a person is licensed to take "any turkey."

The Commission also proposed to close Lake County, south of State Highway 34, to archery turkey hunting due to recent and planned transplants of in an effort to establish a wild turkey population in this area.

The GFP Commission will consider adopting these proposals at the Pierre RedRossa Convention Center. To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CST. Individuals can comment online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.

–Game, Fish and Parks