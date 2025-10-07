GFP Commission to Hold Meeting At Lemmon’s Beeler Community Center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will hold their regular October meeting in Lemmon at the Beeler Community Center.This meeting will be held via Zoom/conference call and livestream. The meeting will begin Thursday, October 9, beginning at 1 p.m. MDT. The livestream can be found at https://www.sd.net .

This is a one day meeting.The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. MDT. There will be no public hearing and the open forum will begin at 1:30 p.m. MDT. To conduct the open forum as efficiently as possible we ask those wishing to testify to register by 1:00 p.m. MDT by email to Gail.Buus@state.sd.us

Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, and which proposed topic they will be addressing.Click on the link below to join the Zoom Webinar. Depending on the application you use, you may be required to enter the meeting ID and password.

Remember to mute your microphone when you are not speaking to keep background noise at a minimum.

If you would like to speak during the open forum or public hearing, please use the “raise hand” option on Zoom.

If you have called in to this meeting you can “raise your hand” by pressing *9 and then mute/unmute by pressing *6 after the commission has called for your testimony.

The agenda for this meeting can be found here. Zoom Webinar Link:

To join via conference call:dial 1.669.900.9128Webinar ID: 912 6417 6710Passcode: 970458There will also be a contested case hearing regarding an area of the Cattail/Kettel lake complex beginning at 10 a.m. MDT. This meeting will be on the same Zoom link as well.

The Beeler Community Center is located at 203 Main Ave in Lemmon.The next meeting will be at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City on November 6-7.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission