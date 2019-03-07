GFP to Hold CWD Open House Meetings

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will be holding a series of open house meetings regarding Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk, and moose that is caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. Animals infected with CWD show progressive loss of weight and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, increased drinking and urination, depression, loss of muscle control and eventual death. Chronic wasting disease is always fatal for the afflicted animal. The disease can not be diagnosed by observation of physical symptoms because many big game diseases affect animals in similar ways.

These meetings are designed to provide information on the disease, listen to questions, and get your input on how to help protect South Dakota's deer and elk herds.

There will be a brief presentation to begin the meeting. Attendees will then have an opportunity to sit down with GFP staff in small groups to learn about disease surveillance, known CWD distribution and long term concerns, and what measures can be taken to prevent the spread of this disease.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

3/12 Aberdeen at the Best Western Ramkota, 1400 8th Ave. NW

3/13 Sioux Falls at the University Center, 4801 N. Career Ave.

3/14 Huron at the Crossroads Event Center, 100 4th St. SW

3/18 Rapid City at the GFP Outdoor Campus, 4130 Adventure Trail

3/19 Hot Springs at the Mueller Center, 801 S. 6th St.

3/25 Wall at the Community Center, 501 Main St.

3/26 Pierre at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center, 650 E. Capitol Ave.

All meetings are from 7-9 p.m. local time.

For more information on CWD in South Dakota, visit: gfp.sd.gov/chronic-wasting-disease/ or listen to the CWD episode of the GFP Podcast and Blast.

For more information on this meeting, contact Chad.Switzer@state.sd.us

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks