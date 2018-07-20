Gianforte Leads Legislation Protecting East Rosebud Creek to Passage in House

WASHINGTON – Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte announced today that his measure to conserve a portion of the East Rosebud Creek passed the U.S. House of Representatives with broad bipartisan support.

Gianforte's East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, H.R. 4645, designates approximately 20 miles of the creek a "wild and scenic river," making East Rosebud Creek the first waterway in Montana since 1976 to receive the classification.

"East Rosebud Creek is one of our natural treasures that deserves protection," Gianforte said. "I met with area residents and local business owners, heard their concerns, and stand with them in wanting to conserve the creek. This bipartisan bill will ensure generations of Montanans to come will enjoy East Rosebud Creek as much as my family and I have."

Located in Carbon County, Montana, East Rosebud Creek flows through the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness into Stillwater River and eventually into the Yellowstone River.

The U.S. Forest Service has approved a portion of East Rosebud Creek as eligible for the wild and scenic designation. Reports by the U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies have indicated there is little potential for oil and gas development in the designated area. Three hydropower proposals for the area never materialized, and the 2009 permit for the most recent proposal expired in 2013.

"We greatly appreciate Congressman Gianforte's leadership and determination in getting this bill passed through the House," said Frank Annighofer, Vice President of Friends of East Rosebud. "East Rosebud Creek is a special place where many Montanans have chosen to live and raise our families – some folks have been here for generations. The East Rosebud attracts visitors from all over the world, yielding significant economic value to surrounding communities and our state. This bill will ensure the East Rosebud stays a special place for generations to come."

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

"Montanans have fought for decades to protect the East Rosebud for future generations," Tester said. "The finish line is in sight, and we won't take our foot off the gas until this bill is signed into law so Montana families can fish and float on the East Rosebud for years to come."

"Just last month, my family and two dogs hiked around East Rosebud Lake," said Daines. "This bipartisan, Montana-driven bill is now one step closer to being signed into law so that this river is protected for future generations to come."

Their bill, S. 501, passed the Senate on December 20, 2017.

President Trump can consider signing this legislation into law when both chambers pass the same bill.

–Representative Gianforte