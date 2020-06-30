Gianforte Recognizes Eric Miller of Jordan With Spirit of Montana Commendation

WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) today recognized Eric Miller of Jordan with his Spirit of Montana commendation for his 20-plus years of service to Garfield County as an extension agent and a mentor to the community’s young people.

Gianforte’s statement in the Congressional Record follows:

RECOGNIZING ERIC MILLER OF JORDAN

Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor Eric Miller of Jordan for his 20-plus years of service to Garfield County as an extension agent and a mentor to the community’s young people.

For more than two decades, Eric has served as a Montana State University extension agent in Garfield County. He’s a proud Bobcat who earned his master’s degree in animal science with an emphasis in genetics at MSU. His connection with MSU and his love of agriculture brought him to Jordan as the county’s extension agent.

Eric loves his job. He enjoys helping people, and he’ll tell you no one day is like another. He wears many hats. Some days, he teaches adult education classes. Others, he solves problems. Still others, he advises the county and local farmers. Eric helps farmers increase production and profitability throughout the county, but he acknowledges these are challenging times for our agricultural community.

Eric also focuses his efforts and energies on supporting the area’s youth. For more than 20 years, Eric has been the Garfield County 4-H director. While agriculture is a big focus of 4-H, the group’s main priority is to empower young people with skills and through experiences. Focused on their interests, the young people undertake hands-on projects, whether it’s raising and breeding livestock, farming, wood working, welding, cooking, shooting sports, or another activity. Through continuing education and mentorship, 4-H provides them the opportunity to grow and develop.

Eric’s favorite part is watching kids learn. He says there’s nothing like seeing a kid’s light go on when working on a project. He says it’s a powerful moment when a participant comes to fully understand his or her project, and you get a lot of those moments a kid is involved in 4-H for years.

For Garfield County, 4-H is more than a club. It’s part of their community. It’s a way for kids to interact and build relationships beyond school. One of the biggest events in the area is the Garfield County Fair where 4-H members showcase their projects for everyone to see. It’s the culmination of all their hard work and dedication.

Madam Speaker, for his decades of helping people in his community, from farmers to young people, I recognize Eric Miller of Jordan for his Spirit of Montana.

–Gianforte