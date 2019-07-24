Gianforte Recognizes Haven Meged of Miles City With Spirit of Montana Commendation

WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte recognized Haven Meged of Miles City with his Spirit of Montana commendation for his outstanding accomplishments as a young rodeo competitor, for his dedication to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and for preserving the American cowboy tradition.

Gianforte’s statement in the Congressional Record follows:

RECOGNIZING HAVEN MEGED OF MILES CITY

Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor Haven Meged, of Miles City, for his outstanding success as a rookie on the rodeo circuit.

The Miles City native became involved in rodeo around the age of 11, and at 21, he is ranked in the top 10 in the world for tie-down roping. After his win at the College National Finals in June, he continues to take the American rodeo scene by storm.

With his mare named Beyoncé, Haven is working toward his goal “to be rookie of the year, qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, and win a gold buckle.”

At Custer County High, Haven won over 10 high school rodeo championships before going on to be a true freshman roper in college. After his first year, he transferred to a renowned rodeo school in Texas.

At Tarleton State University, his professors and rodeo coaches work with him to balance his books and his rodeo career. As busy and successful as Haven has been, he continues to focus on his studies and tie downs.

Rodeo is part of our Montana way of life. While the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association was founded in 1936, the roots of rodeo go back even further. During the summer, almost every city in Montana hosts a rodeo, either amateur or professional, making the cowboy sport a welcome sight. Hundreds of young men and women participate, carrying on the tradition of life on the cattle trail.

Madam Speaker, for his outstanding accomplishments as a young rodeo competitor, for his dedication to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and for preserving the American cowboy tradition, I recognize Haven Meged of Miles City for his spirit of Montana.

–Rep. Gionforte