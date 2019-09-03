Gianforte Seeks Nominations for 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation

WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte today opened nominations for the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation, a tribute to recognize outstanding Montana veterans who have honorably served both our nation and our communities.

“More than one in ten Montanans have served and sacrificed for our country. After their time in uniform, many have continued to serve our communities, g–iving their time and talents in support of others. They deserve to be recognized,” Gianforte said.

Since launching the commendation in 2017, Gianforte has presented the award to 33 Montana veterans.

Nominations for the commendation come from the community. To be considered, nominees must reside in Montana and have served honorably in uniform as well as in their community.

“I ask Montanans to help identify and nominate these outstanding men and women, so we can honor and recognize them,” Gianforte said.

The deadline to nominate a veteran for the 2019 commendation is November 1. Recipients will be announced later that month.

For more information or to nominate a veteran, visit https://gianforte.house.gov/veteran-commendation, or contact Mike Waters at Mike.Waters@mail.house.gov or (406) 969-1736.

Learn more about the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation, including 2017 and 2018 recipients, HERE.

–Congressman Gianforte