Gianforte Staff to Hold Mobile Office Hours in Six Counties
March 15, 2019
WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte announced that a member of his staff will conduct mobile office hours in six counties, including Beaverhead, Carter, Fallon, Powell, Prairie, and Wibaux counties.
TERRY
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
9 a.m.
Prairie Community Hospital
312 Adams Avenue South
Recommended Stories For You
Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean
WIBAUX
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
1 p.m.
Wibaux County Courthouse
203 Wibaux Street
Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean
EKALAKA
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
9 a.m.
Carter County Courthouse
214 Park Street
Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean
BAKER
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
12:30 p.m.
Fallon County Courthouse
Conference Room
10 West Fallon Avenue
Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean
DEER LODGE
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
10 a.m.
Powell County Courthouse
3rd Floor Conference Room
409 Missouri Avenue
Gianforte Staff: Sonny Capece
DILLON
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
3 p.m.
Beaverhead County Courthouse
3rd Floor Conference Room
2 South Pacific Street
Gianforte Staff: Sonny Capece
Area residents are invited to visit with a member of Gianforte's staff on an individual basis and share their views, questions, or concerns regarding the federal government. These comments will be shared with Congressman Gianforte.
Residents may also inquire about federal programs or seek help with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Administration.
Residents may drop by the location or make an appointment by calling Gianforte's Helena office at (406) 502-1435.
If residents are unable to attend and would like information or assistance, they should contact Gianforte's Helena office at (406) 502-1435.
–Representative Gianforte