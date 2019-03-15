Gianforte Staff to Hold Mobile Office Hours in Six Counties

WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte announced that a member of his staff will conduct mobile office hours in six counties, including Beaverhead, Carter, Fallon, Powell, Prairie, and Wibaux counties.

TERRY

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

9 a.m.

Prairie Community Hospital

312 Adams Avenue South

Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean

WIBAUX

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

1 p.m.

Wibaux County Courthouse

203 Wibaux Street

Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean

EKALAKA

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

9 a.m.

Carter County Courthouse

214 Park Street

Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean

BAKER

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

12:30 p.m.

Fallon County Courthouse

Conference Room

10 West Fallon Avenue

Gianforte Staff: Melissa Dean

DEER LODGE

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

10 a.m.

Powell County Courthouse

3rd Floor Conference Room

409 Missouri Avenue

Gianforte Staff: Sonny Capece

DILLON

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

3 p.m.

Beaverhead County Courthouse

3rd Floor Conference Room

2 South Pacific Street

Gianforte Staff: Sonny Capece

Area residents are invited to visit with a member of Gianforte's staff on an individual basis and share their views, questions, or concerns regarding the federal government. These comments will be shared with Congressman Gianforte.

Residents may also inquire about federal programs or seek help with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Administration.

Residents may drop by the location or make an appointment by calling Gianforte's Helena office at (406) 502-1435.

If residents are unable to attend and would like information or assistance, they should contact Gianforte's Helena office at (406) 502-1435.

–Representative Gianforte