Gilbert and Reinert Notch Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing Titles at Mystic Stampede

MANDAN, N.D. – The Black Hills State University women’s rodeo team saw a pair of individual champions this past weekend at the Mystic Stampede hosted by Bismarck State College, as Molly Gilbert captured the breakaway roping title and Jayda Reinert secured the barrel racing title. While Gilbert’s win was just the first of her career, Reinert’s win was her fourth of the year as she continues to dominate the Great Plains Region and work her way up to the No. 1 national rank in the event. As a team the Yellow Jacket cowgirls finished second on the weekend with 250 points, while the men’s team finished 11th with 50 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED – MEN’S RODEO

Luke Mavity notched his second top-5 finish of the season in tie down roping, posting a time of 22.2 seconds for fifth place and 50 points towards the season standings. In the long go he recorded a time of 10.5 seconds, one of just four sub-11 second times in the round, and then in the short go he posted a time of 11.7 seconds.

Bismarck State College 755 Mid-Plains Community College 675 Dickinson State University 350 Southeast Community College 300 South Dakota State University 290 Iowa Central Community College 265 University of Nebraska 170 Lake Area Technical College 165 North Dakota State University 135 Mitchell Technical College 65 Black Hills State University 50

HOW IT HAPPENED – WOMEN’S RODEO

The duo of Haley Husted and Capri Cammack recorded top-10 finishes in goat tying in the Mystic Stampede, taking home sixth and ninth place respectively. Husted posted a pair of 7.5 second rounds in both the long go and short go, totaling a time of 15.0 seconds and securing 20 points towards her season tally. Cammack tied for first in the long go, earning 55 points with a time of 7.0 seconds, but then a short go time of 8.7 seconds brought her overall weekend time down to 15.7 seconds.

Freshman Molly Gilbert secured her first title of her collegiate rodeo career, clinching the top spot and 180 points in breakaway roping with an overall time of 5.1 seconds. She won both the long go and short go in Mandan, notching times of 2.4 and 2.7 seconds respectively.

Securing her third top-10 of the year, and first top-5 finish of the season in breakaway roping was the reigning region champion, Emma Ohm. She recorded an overall time of 6.5 seconds, clocking a 2.9 second long go and a 3.6 second short go, as she totaled 80 points on the weekend.

Rounding out the trio of breakaway ropers was Husted, who tied for eighth as she clocked a time of 3.0 seconds on the long go, but was unable to post a time in the short go.

The No. 2 barrel racer in the country, Jayda Reinert led a trio of Yellow Jackets in the top-10 of the event and clinched her fourth title in five tries. She recorded an overall time of 34.93 seconds and claimed 170 points as she clocked a long go time of 17.39 seconds and a short go time of 17.39 seconds to win the round.

Tied for second in barrel racing was Kamry Davis, earning her second top-10 of the year in the event and first top-5 finish as she notched an overall time of 35.14 seconds and 125 points. In the long go she was third with a time of 17.61 seconds and in the short go she was second with a time of 17.48 seconds.

Rounding out the trio of barrel racers was Kiera Mavity who captured her third top-10 of the season in the event, clocking an overall time of 40.27 seconds for ninth place and securing 60 points. She won the long go with a 17.50 second run, but then in the short go tipped one barrel and posted a time of 22.77 seconds.

Bismarck State College 280 Black Hills State University 250 University of Nebraska 200 South Dakota State University 160

T-5. Dickinson State University 110

T-5. Iowa Central Community College 110

7.Mid-Plains Community College 70

UP NEXT

Black Hills State will conclude the fall portion of their schedule this upcoming weekend with a trip to Fort Dodge, Iowa, and the Triton Stampede hosted by Iowa Central Community College on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11.

-Black Hills State University