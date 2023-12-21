Gill Red Angus Fall Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 13, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Timber Lake, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

125 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,218

280 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,745



Comments

The Gill family hosted a large crowd of buyers and spectators for their annual Fall Bull and Female sale. This was an excellent set of two year old bulls that were very well accepted by the crowd on hand. The bred heifers were all Gill genetics either raised by Gills or purchased from Gill Red Angus customers.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, LMG Gills Domain 2012, Feb. 3, 2022 son of 3SCC Domain A163 to Todd & Carson Ellwein, Frederick, SD for $15,000.



Lot 95, LMG Gills Homeland 2339, May 1, 2022 son of EGL Homeland 0087 at $14,000 to Lee Kindlespire, Forbes, ND



Lot 75, LMG Gills Merlin 2329, May 11, 2022 son of WSM Merlin 949G to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD for $13,000.



Lot 2, LMG Gills Domain 2021, March 3, 2022 son of 3SCC Domain A163 to Todd & Carson Ellwein, Frederick, SDfor $12,500.



Lot 3, LMG Gills Franchise 2563, Mar. 5, 2022 son of Willow Franchise 1638-1853 to Gabe Gropper, Long Valley, SD for $12,000.



Lot 9, LMG Gills Spartacus 2318, June 9, 2023 son of Bieber Spartacus F129 to Raile Red Angus, Eureka, SD for $12,000.



