Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale

Larry and Janet Gill, founders of Gill Red Angus with granddaughter Evelyn.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 18, 2022

Location: At the ranch near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

116 bulls for $6,100

197 commercial bred heifers for $2,057



After two storm postponements, Gill Red Angus was able to hold their annual fall production sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD. A great crowd of buyers was on and represented virtually for this Sunday afternoon sale, giving the Gill family a great day. Gill Red Angus actively bids on and purchases many of their bull customers calves in the fall. The bred heifers in the sale were a result of their customer buy back program.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1 – $14,000, LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1278, May 31, 2021 son of WSM Merlin 949G x LUCHT Mario 907 to Landis Ranch, Trail City, SD.



Lot 2 – $13,000, LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1367, March 13, 2021 son of WSM Merlinh 949G x LJC Lancer 313Y to, Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.



Lot 8 – $12,500, LMG Gills Optimism 482 1343, May 24, 2021 son of 4MC Optimism 482 x LSF Herdbuilder 1058Y to Grant Toman, Carter, SD.



Lot 6 – $11,000, LMG Gills Ringside 1313 1356, May 1, 2021 son of Willow Ringside 1313-1753 x LSF Herdbuilder 1058Y to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD.



Lot 14 – $11,000, LMG Gills Meat Wagon 6, May 15, 2021 son of LMG Gills Redemption 8320 to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD.





High Bred heifers:

20 head of bull bred heifers, calving from March 22 to April 11 to Johnson/Strand Ranch, Shadehill, SD.



58 head of bull bred heifers, calving from March 1 to March 21 – $2,150 to Mark Leibel, Glencross, SD.

