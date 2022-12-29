 Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale

News News |

Larry and Janet Gill, founders of Gill Red Angus with granddaughter Evelyn.
Larry and Janet Gill, founders of Gill Red Angus with granddaughter Evelyn.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Dec. 18, 2022
Location: At the ranch near Timber Lake, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
116 bulls for $6,100
197 commercial bred heifers for $2,057

After two storm postponements, Gill Red Angus was able to hold their annual fall production sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD. A great crowd of buyers was on and represented virtually for this Sunday afternoon sale, giving the Gill family a great day. Gill Red Angus actively bids on and purchases many of their bull customers calves in the fall. The bred heifers in the sale were a result of their customer buy back program. 

Top selling bulls:
Lot 1 – $14,000, LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1278, May 31, 2021 son of WSM Merlin 949G x LUCHT Mario 907 to Landis Ranch, Trail City, SD.

Lot 2 – $13,000, LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1367, March 13, 2021 son of WSM Merlinh 949G x LJC Lancer 313Y to, Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.

Lot 8 – $12,500, LMG Gills Optimism 482 1343, May 24, 2021 son of 4MC Optimism 482 x LSF Herdbuilder 1058Y to Grant Toman, Carter, SD.

Lot 6 – $11,000, LMG Gills Ringside 1313 1356, May 1, 2021 son of Willow Ringside 1313-1753 x LSF Herdbuilder 1058Y to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD.

Lot 14 – $11,000, LMG Gills Meat Wagon 6, May 15, 2021 son of LMG Gills Redemption 8320 to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD. 


High Bred heifers:
20 head of bull bred heifers, calving from March 22 to April 11 to Johnson/Strand Ranch, Shadehill, SD.

58 head of bull bred heifers, calving from March 1 to March 21 – $2,150 to Mark Leibel, Glencross, SD.

Larry and Janet Gill, founders of Gill Red Angus with granddaughter Evelyn.
Larry and Janet Gill, founders of Gill Red Angus with granddaughter Evelyn.
LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1279 topped the Gill Red Angus Fall sale at $14,000.
LMG Gills Merlin 949G 1279 topped the Gill Red Angus Fall sale at $14,000.
News
See more