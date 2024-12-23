Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 11, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

120 Coming 2 Year Old Red Angus bulls – $7,000

61 Commercial Red Angus bred cows – $3,400

281 Commercial Red Angus bred heifers – $2,900





Very nice sale with one of the largest crowds for the Gill Red Angus Fall Bull and Female Sale. The Gill family rolled out the red carpet with an excellent steak feed and great set of bulls for the sale.



Gill Red Angus is very customer oriented. The commercial bred heifers were either home raised or purchased from Gill Red Angus bull buyers.



Lot 1, LMG Gills Stockman 9632, April 20, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x LMG Gills Statement 4591 to Gabe Gropper, Long Valley, South Dakota, for $15,500.



Lot 43, LMG Gills Merlin 0533, May 13, 2023 son of WSM Merlin 949G x LMG Gill 6331 to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, South Dakota, for $13,000.



Lot 44, LMG Gills Blue Chip 1506, May 15, 2023 son of Bieber Blue Chip H302 x Willow Franchise 1638-1853 to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, South Dakota, for $13,000.



Lot 46, LMG Gills Amazing 9549, April 30, 2023, son of VGW Amazing 117 to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, South Dakota, for $13,000.



Lot 73, LMG Gills Merlin 0542, May 15, 2023, WSM Merlin 949G x LMG Gill 6331 to Josh Raile, Eureka, South Dakota, $12,000.



Lot 90, LMG Gills Stockman 0539, May, 12, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x LMG Gill 6331 to Jorey Dahners, Almont, North Dakota, for $11,500.



Bryan Gill giving opening remarks at the Gill Red Angus Fall Bull and Female Sale.





Lynn Stradinger, repeat Gill Red Angus bull buyer.






