Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2021

Location: Sale at the ranch, near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

121 Coming 2 Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $5,093

59 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,134

Comments

Gill Red Angus held their Annual Fall Bull and Female sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD on Dec. 8. There was a near capacity crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends on hand to give the Gill Family an excellent sale, with many repeat buyers in the seats.

Top Selling bulls:

Lot 1 – $15,500, LMG Ringside 0254, a 5/20 Willow Creek Ringside sold to Chris Aberle, Glencross, SD.

Lot 10 – $12,000, LMG Gills Prospect 0209, a 6/20 LMG Gills Prospect 6331 son selling to Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.

Lot 21 – $10,500, LMG Gills Stock Market 03000, a 6/20 Bieber Stockmarket E119 son to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD.

Lot 57 – $10,000, LMG Gills Spartacus 0213, a 5/20 Bieber Spartacus F129 son to Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.

Cattle sold into 9 states, with a majority of the bulls going to repeat buyers. A testament to the Gill Red Angus program.

Neugebauer Ranch, Oral, SD got several Gill Red Angus bulls.

