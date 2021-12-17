Gill Red Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2021
Location: Sale at the ranch, near Timber Lake, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
121 Coming 2 Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $5,093
59 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,134
Comments
Gill Red Angus held their Annual Fall Bull and Female sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD on Dec. 8. There was a near capacity crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends on hand to give the Gill Family an excellent sale, with many repeat buyers in the seats.
Top Selling bulls:
Lot 1 – $15,500, LMG Ringside 0254, a 5/20 Willow Creek Ringside sold to Chris Aberle, Glencross, SD.
Lot 10 – $12,000, LMG Gills Prospect 0209, a 6/20 LMG Gills Prospect 6331 son selling to Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.
Lot 21 – $10,500, LMG Gills Stock Market 03000, a 6/20 Bieber Stockmarket E119 son to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD.
Lot 57 – $10,000, LMG Gills Spartacus 0213, a 5/20 Bieber Spartacus F129 son to Raile Ranch, Eureka, SD.
Cattle sold into 9 states, with a majority of the bulls going to repeat buyers. A testament to the Gill Red Angus program.
