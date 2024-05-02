Gill Red Angus Spring Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Gill Red Angus

Date of Sale: April 24, 2024

Location: At the ranch, near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Red Angus Bulls avg. $6,728

Commercial Red Angus Replacement heifers avg. $2,318

Beautiful weather and great set of cattle for the Annual Gill Red Angus Spring Bull Sale held at the ranch on Apr. 24. Larry and Janet started this operation 45 years ago. Now the daily operation is mostly under the direction of sons Bryan and Brent and their families.



Gill Red Angus has stood behind their bulls over the past 20 years by supporting their customers in either purchasing, bidding on or placing feeder cattle sired by Gill Red Angus bulls. There was a very nice crowd of repeat buyers, neighbors and friends in attendance at the sale.



Top selling bull was lot 9, LMG Gills Quarterback 3024, Jan. 16, 2023 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Red Corner Creek Cash 2R, sold to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, MT for $15,000.



Lot 10, LMG Gills Quarterback 3021, Jan. 8, 2023 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Bieber Spartacus A193, sold to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD for $14,500.



Lot 11, LMG Gills Quarterback 3023, Jan. 15, 2023 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x PIE Cinch 4126, sold to Prince & Sons, Ft. Pierre, SD for $13,000.



Lot 12, LMG Gills Homeland 3039, Feb. 27, 2023 son of EGL Homeland 0087 x LSF SRR Foremost 5314C, sold to Bill Marks, Gettysburg, SD for $10,500.



Lot 3, Gills Stockmarket 2051, Oct. 3, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x Red Brylor Red Kodiak 3A, sold to Jerry Kaup, Hoven, SD for $10,000.

