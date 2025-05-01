Gill Red Angus Spring Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 23, 2025



Location: Sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

90 Red Angus Yearling and Age Advantage bulls avg. $7,798

124 Yearling Red Angus Replacement heifers – $2,728





Gill Red Angus hosted their Annual Spring Bull and Female sale at the ranch east and north of Timber Lake, SD.



This was a very nice set of spring yearling and long aged bulls that sold very well to the large crowd on hand for the sale and great steak lunch. The replacement heifers were all sired by Gill Red Angus bulls, and purchased from Gill Red Angus bull buyers, though their customer buy-back program specifically for this sale.



Top selling bulls:



Lot 44 – LMG Gills Energize 4003, Jan. 9, 2024 son of Bieber CL Energize F121 x Bieber Hard Drive Y120 to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD for $16,500.



Lot 41 – LMG Gills Energize 3059, Dec. 30, 2023 son of Bieber CL Energize F121 x GMAR Peacemaker 1216 to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD for $16,500



Lot 51 – LMG Gills Spartacus 7288, June 16, 2023 son of Bieber Spartacus F129 x LMG Gills Statement 2066 to Ellwein Ranch, Frederick, SD for $13,500



Lot 3 – LMG Gills Jumpstart 9650, Mar. 5, 2024 son of Bieber Jumpstart J137 x Willow Ringside 1313-1753 to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD for $13,500



Lot 30 – LMG Gills Relentless 3038, Aug. 1, 2023 son of STRA Relentless x 5L Defender 560-30Z to Lee Kindlespire, Forbes, ND for $13,000



Lot 31 – Gills Franchise 3105, Aug. 17, 2023 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x Bieber Hard Drive Y120 to Lee Kindlespire, Forbes, ND for $13,000



Deep thick, yearling and long aged bulls at the Gill Red Angus Spring Bull and Female sale. 62fe9e38212d-bulls





Heath Morrison, repeat Gill Red Angus bull buyer. cf37209e10fd-Morrison





Lyle and Cindy Long. Gill Red Angus bull buyers. 2832f35165d4-Long_



Lyle and Cindy Long. Gill Red Angus bull buyers.

